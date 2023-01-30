'Bring them home': Bollard Buddies asks for safe return of 14 stolen art pieces from Horace Caldwell Pier

"The whole purpose of this is to make people smile," said Bollard Buddies Organizer Diana Vondra.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bollard Buddies, a group of individuals who decorate the wooden posts from Horace Caldwell Pier toward the south jetty during the winter time -- have found their mission in danger.

Over the weekend, 14 of the group's decorative pieces were stolen from their wooden posts.

Everyone in the brigade does their part to keep the tradition going and growing. What started as 80 custom bollards -- has now grown to over 300, some from all around the world.

Candice Tidmore is one of many bollard creators and said that it was easy to notice which of their art pieces were stolen.

"Lets think of the favorites, Willie Nelson. Oh yeah, he's a favorite. Elvis! Elvis gets lots of attention," she said.

Tessa Gates is also part of the group and said that stealing the creations only takes away from the good they are trying to do in the community.

"There's nothing much you can really do with them except upset all of us that help clean them, take care of them, and Diana and Candice who contribute to making them over the years," she said.

Vondra told 3NEWS that there are over 25 people who help her look after the bollards, with shifts at dusk and dawn. She said that she is pleading with the public for their return.

"Please give them back. Please don't put them in the dumpster or destroy them. Bring them home," she said.

