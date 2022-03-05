Corpus Christi RTA offers Buc Days Night Parade viewing section for those with disabilities

The viewing section will be specially marked on Staples St., at the corner of Leopard and Staples, near the Staples Street Station.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) is offering a complimentary reserved section for individuals with disabilities during the Buc Days Night Parade on Saturday, May 7. The viewing section will be specially marked on Staples Street, at the corner of Leopard and Staples, near the Staples Street Station.

“The Buc Days Parade is a celebration of our community, and our Accessible Viewing Section will provide a safe, accessible location for individuals with disabilities to enjoy the festivities,” said CCRTA Chief Executive Officer, Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo.

CCRTA Accessible Viewing Section Guide

Wristbands are required for all attendees in the Accessible Viewing Section

On the day of the parade, Staples Street Station will be closed at 3:00 p.m., and all routes will be detoured to Nueces County Courthouse off of Lipan St.

No vehicle entry/exit is allowed into the station while the area is closed

Individuals with Disabilities Can Secure Up to 4 Wristbands by :

Calling Customer Service (361) 883-2287 and scheduling a pick up OR

Visiting the CCRTA Customer Service Center (located on the 1st floor of the Staples Street Center, 602 N. Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401)

The deadline to pick up wristbands is Friday, May 6, 2022, at 4:30pm

Paratransit Service to the Staples Street Station is Available to Eligible B-Line Customers

Trip reservations must be made 1-3 days in advance of the Buc Days Parade on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Due to traffic congestion and paratransit demand, excessive wait times are to be expected

Customers are encouraged to consider alternative transportation, if possible

B-Line will work with paratransit customers to transport them to or from nearby locations while streets are closed

Pick up will commence the following reopening of the area following the parade’s end Pick up trips must be scheduled when the customer books trip reservations



