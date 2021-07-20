Vehicle crashes into Padre Island home, catches fire

The driver was pulled from the car by bystanders after it caught on fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The driver of a vehicle was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he left the roadway and crashed into a home at Whitecap Boulevard and Capstan Street on Padre Island.

It happened just after 2 p.m.

Two other vehicles were also struck. The driver was pulled from the car by bystanders after it caught on fire.

Luckily no one else was hurt. There's no word on the condition of the driver yet. Police are currently investigating.

