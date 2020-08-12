Corpus Christi may face teacher shortage after new year, local union president warns

Nancy Vera is unsure how many teachers might simply be leaving the profession because of COVID-19 concerns after the end of the fall semester.

After the new year, the union president of the local American Federation of Teachers believes that Corpus Christi ISD will be facing a serious teacher shortage.

Nancy Vera said that she has heard that various school districts around the state have laid off teachers or are considering laying off teachers. So, she has concerns over what CCISD might do In this COVID economy.

She’s also unsure how many teachers might simply be leaving the profession because of COVID-19 concerns after the end of the fall semester.

”We don’t know what the fallout is going to be as a result of what’s going on with the situations in our schools regarding COVID," Vera said. "We don’t know what kind of funding we’re going to get, we don’t know how many teachers we are going to lose-- still in December we are waiting for the retirements and the resignations because we still aren’t guaranteed safe conditions in our schools.”

Nancy Vera says she would like to see more programs that encourage folks to become teachers and who want to stay in the area.

