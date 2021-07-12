CCISD receives special visit, gifts from Santa ahead of the holiday season

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said they plan to deliver to 37 elementary schools by next week, spreading joy across the district.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the CCISD Police Department doubled as Santa's helpers Tuesday as they made their way to elementary schools across the Coastal Bend.

The department surprised classrooms with stuffed animals and a visit from Santa Clause to lift their spirits ahead of the holiday season. CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said this event also warms the hearts of his officers.

"The kids love it, we love it," Warnke said. "It recharges our battery. The school district police department is proud to partner with PetSmart. We are going to give out several thousand of these stuffed animals next week. We are just happy to do it."

