CCISD said virtual learning not an option due to lack of funding

According to a spokesperson with the district -- CCISD does not have funding to send students back to remote learning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As students continue to test positive during this latest COVID-19 surge, the Corpus Christi Independent School District said they have no intention of retuning to virtual learning.

According to a spokesperson with the district, CCISD does not have funding to send students back to remote learning. Instead, students with the school can expect to remain learning in-person as the district continues to encourage mask wearing and social distancing.

On Friday, the district reported more than 800 positive cases in students for the week, and 161 positive employee cases.

Director of Communications for CCISD Leanne Libby said currently the district does not have the funding to return to virtual learning.

"Right now there is no funding for a virtual option," Libby said. "We know, we know, schools across the country know, that being in class is best and that's what we want for our kids. So, we're going to stay flexible and work with our families. Keep them in there."

The district plans to continue vaccine and testing clinics for kids and adults.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.