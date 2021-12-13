Christus Spohn Health System looks to fill vacant nursing spots in the Coastal Bend area

Career seekers will have the opportunity to meet with clinical directors to learn more about the jobs available.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the rise of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, a need for more nurses has become apparent in many healthcare facilities.

Christus Spohn Health System is holding a hiring event Monday at Katz 21 near their Spohn South location. It will continue until 7 p.m. The hospital system is looking to fill a number of nursing positions, especially those trained in surgical services, both at their South and Shoreline locations.

Career seekers will have the opportunity to meet with clinical directors to learn more about the jobs available. According to Debbie Farenthold, Clinical Director for Spohn South, it never hurts to consider your options.

"Even if you are just slightly thinking about coming back to the workforce, come and just say hi," Farenthold said. "See what we have to offer, see how great our programs are."

With nursing jobs being in high demand, some might be wondering why health care workers are becoming scarce. Chief Nursing Executive for Christus Spohn South Ann Marie said that the pandemic segued into other health related issues that caused residents to postpone their surgeries and medical checkups.

"The pandemic, yes, some nurses left to new agencies," Marie said. "Some came back, but really right now all our volumes have skyrocketed, between South and Shoreline. We are busy. Cardiac cases. Ortho cases."

Marie added that when applicants visit their job board, a long list of positions can be seen, giving applicants an idea of just how dire the situation is.

"I think both Spohn Shoreline and Spohn South have incredible opportunity right now," Marie said.

Farenthold added that while patient numbers are increasing, so is the number of resources within the healthcare system. She adds that Corpus Christi is becoming a leader in healthcare, boasting highly accredited programs that can provide future workers with incredible experience.

"The growth pattern here in Corpus Christi is huge," Farenthold said. "We're doing really exciting things. Exciting programs. Our robotics program, orthopedics program, spine program are all accredited. Of course Spohn Shoreline is a trauma center."

If healthcare workers are looking for a position that furthers their skillset and pushes them to the next level, then the Christus Spohn Health System might be their best bet.

"Very exciting and fast pace place to work if you are looking for something that is really going to expand your skills and use your brain," Farenthold said, "you really want to consider, even if its part time, work with people worth with their schedule."

For more information regarding careers within the Christus Spohn System click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.