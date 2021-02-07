City Manager Peter Zanoni's contract extended

His salary now moves to $330,000 a year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Council has completed its yearly performance evaluation of City Manager Peter Zanoni and he scored so well that council gave him a raise that moves his yearly salary to $330,000 a year.

Two years ago, he started at $305,000 and per his contract, he had a 5-percent increase, which got him to $315,000 of pay, which doesn’t include the rest of his compensation we’ve given him an additional 5% on top of that.”10:42

Zanoni tells 3News that when he was hired two years ago, he told council it could take up to 15 years to turn around our city government. He said he’s happy to be here and he wants to continue to lead the city well into the future.

