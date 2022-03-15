City of Corpus Christi adds 12 park enforcement officers to help monitor Bayfront

Lisa Oliver, Assistant Parks Director for the City said that the officers are their to make sure residents are at ease when visiting popular parks around town.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has 12 park enforcement officers working up and down the Bayfront.

Their job involves keeping people safe and acting as goodwill ambassadors for the City.

City parks enforcement officer Joseph Gomez job is to not only provide security but to make everyone feel welcome.

"In case you did not know it Corpus Christi now has these enforcement officers all up and down the Bayfront," Gomez said. "And here at Cole Park they not only have these officers, but they have security providing coverage 24 hours a day seven days a week."

With 12 park enforcement officers, the City pays for them through the general fund and the hotel occupancy tax for Bayfront parks.

Lisa Oliver, Assistant Parks Director for the City said that the officers are their to make sure residents are at ease when visiting popular parks around town.

"The public is invited to approach the officers and ask them any questions if they're unsure," Oliver said. "At the end of the day we want to ensure that everyone has had a safe and friendly experience visiting any park or Bayfront park within our city."

Gomez said most of the people he encounters are asking questions regarding the park hours.

"It's very interesting and it's challenging at times. We have different people from different parts of the world come down last week," Gomez said. "I had some German people come down and I speak a little German, so it was nice for them to have someone who actually could speak to them in German. So it was a great time."

So, if you come across one of the officers at any of the Bayfront parks don't be afraid to say hi or ask a question.

