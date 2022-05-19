Coastal Bend foster children's artwork displayed at Funtrackers

"As you can see, each of the paintings is of a dragonfly, but they all look differently because they all represent the special unique children that painted them."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They are all paintings of dragonflies, but every dragonfly is different- just like every child in foster care.

This new art display, called The Art of Caring CASA Kids Gallery, will remain a fixture in the hallways of In The Game Funtrackers throughout the end of the year.

The artwork was created by foster youth with the help of their CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Volunteers during an art workshops held in March at "Its Art Time," funded by Nate’s Next Kid Up and Astound Broadband powered by Grande.

"These paintings are a representation of some positive childhood memories that were created by a lot of people in our community coming together," Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger with CASA said. "To give these children just a moment to forget about all the chaos that's surrounding them in their life and enjoy being a kid with people who really care about them and want the best for them."

These foster kids don't often get time to enjoy special activities but every single one of them deserves a break from uncertainty. These special experiences allow the kids to just be kids and create those positive memories.

"As you can see, each of the paintings is of a dragonfly, but they all look differently because they all represent the special unique children that painted each one of them," Koepp-Stemplinger said.

The kids were so excited to learn their artwork would be displayed and even got gift cards to In the Game Funtrackers so they could see their work displayed in person.

Throughout 2021 there were 938 children in foster care from Aransas and Nueces counties, according to CASA. Over 100 CASA volunteers served over 500 children, however there were over 400 Coastal Bend children in foster care without a CASA to speak up for their needs and lift up their hearts.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month. You can find out about the condition of children in our community and how you can help heal hearts, connect families and build futures as a CASA volunteer by attending an upcoming 45-minute Virtual CASA Info Session held every Wednesday at 12 p.m. via Zoom.

More than 100 Coastal Bend children in foster care are waiting for someone to be their special advocate. If you're interested in becoming a CASA Volunteer, there will be a virtual training session on June 2.

Visit Coastalbendcasa.org or find us on Facebook for details.

