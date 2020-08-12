Communities in Schools provides resources to help families in need

Communities in Schools provides many different services to families in need, including assistance for rent, utilities, and more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "The pandemic has taken a toll on our community, our state, our nation, but it really hit our most vulnerable population and that's who we work with, said Gloria Taylor, Executive Director of Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend.

Taylor said situations at home can make it tough for students to attend school and get work done; and now, with so many kids attending virtual classes, it's even more difficult.

Fortunately, Communities in Schools provides many different services to families in need, including assistance for rent, utilities, and other household needs. Taylor says the organization has received tremendous help from corporate donors here in the Coastal Bend.

