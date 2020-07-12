Woodlawn Elementary School providing resources to help parents, students through pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kathy Ortiz is the principal at Woodlawn Elementary School. She says that educators understand the challenges families are up against during this pandemic, but there is help.
"We have parent liaisons who are very knowledgeable in reaching out to various resources,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz said her campus is also conducting home visits to find out what parents and students need to be successful.
Right now the biggest need are basic necessities, such as clothing and food, which the campus can help with. For families having trouble with virtual learning, there's help for that, too.
"We have a team of people to help parents navigate that process and help them connect," Ortiz said. "We have many parents and grandparents who don't know how to do that."
"This is a hard time for everybody," Ortiz added, "but we're here to support you in any way that we can."
