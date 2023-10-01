Corpus Christi City Council swears in new members

Outgoing councilmember Billy Lerma said that he is proud of the accomplishments he has made during his time with the council.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Newly appointed Corpus Christi City Council members were sworn in Tuesday.

Dist. 1 councilmember Everett Roy; who defeated incumbent Billy Lerma; Dist. 2 councilmember Sylvia Campos; who defeated Mark Scott; at-large councilmember Jim Klein; who is replacing outgoing councilmember John Martinez, and Dist. 4 councilmember Dan Suckley; who is replacing outgoing council member Greg Smith, were present at Corpus Christi City Hall, alongside Mayor Paulette Guajardo, to officially begin their new roles.

While Tuesday was a day to usher in new leadership, it was also an opportunity for the now-former councilmembers to say goodbye.

"It has been an honor serving," Martinez said. "It has been a pleasure serving. I know that I leave city council in good hands. I know we’ve got some great members coming in, and I know that there are some great members who are staying behind."

Lerma said that he is proud of the accomplishments he has made during his time with the council.

“I know that I am leaving District 1 in accomplishing quite a few things that we’ve done for District 1. And I said ‘We.’ When you get elected, people think it’s ‘I, I, I,’ but it’s never gonna be an ‘I.’ It’s ‘We,’ ” he said.

For Campos, Klein and Suckley, it will be their first go at having an equal voice on issues such as desalination, water conservation, and how best to protect the environment.

However, for Roy it will be a return to the city council following a two-year absence.

