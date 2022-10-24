Corpus Christi City Council set to discuss $4.5 million North Beach canal project

The canal would serve as both a drainage solution to the flooding problems for North Beach, and would also provide recreation for tourists.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Manager Peter Zanoni said he is recommending that city council sign off Tuesday on a plan to build a canal on North Beach.

Zanoni said it's part of the continuing revitalization of that area which has been a big draw for tourism.

The canal would serve as both a drainage solution to the flooding problems for North Beach, and would also provide recreation for tourists.

"The solution is to build this linear canal in phases, and then the land that is not developed will be sloped and elevated substantially so that rainwater drains into the canal," he said. "So it functions as two things. One as a drainage solution, but two as an extreme amenity to the community. "

The city is set to soon begin work on the 4.5 million project on North Beach that will see a playground, parking lot and bathrooms built. Also, the city is going to spend up to eight million dollars to improve the roads on North Beach as part of a previous bond.

The canal and drainage work is expected to cost the city about seven million dollars.

