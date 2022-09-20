Local women schooling TAMUCC students on importance of voting

McKay said with only 21 days left to register for the midterm elections, they hope to get as many people registered as possible, and that includes reaching college students.



"Right now, there are more 18-to-35 year old's than any other demographic but they vote at the lowest percentage," McKay said, "and that's why i think it's so important to be out at the college campuses."



Other Texas cities are reporting a large turnout for Hispanic women under the age of 45.



"The average Texan is a 33-year-old Latina female, so I think that may be part of the reason for what's happening, as you mentioned", McKay said.



A majority of the students on Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's campus Tuesday told 3NEWS they were already registered to vote in the midterm elections.



"It's very important to go out and vote, to make sure you have a say in your local government especially in this election which I think is very important." said Ruby Sanchez, a freshman at TAMUCC.