Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center.

In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.

She also discussed the reconstruction of the City's scenic Ocean Drive and the City's ability to host the recent TAAF Games.

