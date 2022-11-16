Corpus Christi nonprofit seeks to give back to area single mothers

Of Texas' 20 most populous counties, Nueces has the third highest rate of single-parent households. Roughly 80-percent are single moms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While there are many assistance programs for those in need, none focus on struggling single moms.

Majesty Outdoors, a non profit group that relocated to the Coastal Bend five years ago -- found thousands of households who may need the services they offer for free.

Angela Buckingham is a single mother of six. Four years ago she appeared in front of a drug court where Nueces County Court #5 Judge Martha Huerta handled her case.

Buckingham was able to get help through the court's Drug Diversion Program, and was able to turn her life around -- and now works for the court. She said the Estrellas program provides women with lifechanging help.

"To help out women when they're broken, lost, alone or just feeling unmotivated, Estrellas is a very awesome place that is just designed specifically to empower these women," Buckingham said.

"We've always had a disproportionate amount of women or moms participating as opposed to dads," Buckingham said.

Executive Director of Majesty Outdoors Dave Cotham said his organization moved to the Coastal Bend five years ago because the number of single-parent households were steadily rising.

"In Nueces County the number of single mother households actually is around 4697, which is about 37.09 percent of the households in Nueces County," Cotham said.

He added that the organization's name holds great significance when it comes to their mission statement.

"Estrellas actually means 'shines brightly,'" Cotham said. "So we equip and we empower these single moms with the skills and the life coaching that will help them to lead a better life for them and their family."

Cotham added that the two areas his group is targeting for help are the westside and Flour Bluff.

