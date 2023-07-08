Second water-treatment facility is needed to meet demand, said Corpus Christi Water official

Currently, the O.N. Stevens Facility is the only place where local water is treated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second water-treatment facility is needed in Corpus Christi, said Corpus Christi Water's Director of Systems and Support Services Drew Molly.

Of course, that would change if the city builds its planned desalination plant.

"Corpus Christi is a large city," he said. "The eighth largest city in Texas, so I think we are probably due for another facility that would help us provide the water supply for our customers and help promote some of the opportunities for the city to grow."

He said many cities around the state have more than one water treatment plant.

Molly said a water tower in Calallen also would go a long way in helping the city meet its demand for water in that area in the coming years.

"There's also some longer-term type solutions that help optimize pressure," he said. "One is putting in an elevated storage tank somewhere that can also help immensely with pressure."

A new water pipeline, which is currently being built, also aims to help stabilize water pressure in the area.

