Corpus Christi police investigating after dead body found in wooded area of Flour Bluff

Officials were unable to tell how long the body had been there or if it is a male or female because of decomposition.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating after a dead body was found this morning, CCPD officials said. The body was found in a wooded area, police said.

Officers were called to the scene near the 100 block of Jester St. at 9:18 a.m this morning. The body was found by a man walking his dog.

At this time, police cannot say how long the body has been there or if it is a male or female. The Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy.

Homicide and robbery detectives have been called to the scene, officials said.

If anyone has any information, call police at 886-2600 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call 888-TIPS.

