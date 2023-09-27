Corpus Christi Polymers pauses construction on PTA-PET plant

The partly constructed plant is expected to bring at least 250 full-time jobs and 700 additional ones to the Coastal Bend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Polymers announced on Wednesday that it is pausing construction on its partly constructed integrated PTA and PET plant.

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) is what shows up in plastic bottles and PTA (purified terephthalic acid) is the raw material that helps make the product. The plant is expected to bring at least 250 full-time jobs and 700 additional ones to the Coastal Bend.

CC Polymers said they are considering how to move forward with the project despite various challenges. They cited a labor shortage, increasing interest rates and various costs. They have not determined how long the delay will last yet.

With initial commercial operations expected for the facility in 2025, they said a new schedule has not been set yet and they still target the first quarter of that year.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said she hopes the concerns can be handled quickly.

"We certainly hope that they are able to readdress this and fix the concerns they have and resume with this construction and, and providing this opportunity for our citizens as soon as possible," Scott said.

With hundreds of jobs potentially coming to the Coastal Bend with the plant, CC Polymers said the number of expected employees when the site is in full commercial operation has not changed.

Scott said she plans to meet with CC Polymers soon to discuss the project.

"They called today and we have them scheduled for next week," Scott said. "So I look forward to the opportunity to hear more from them about what they can do to move forward with their project and to keep these jobs coming for our community."

Scott said that she has heard about challenges in the local community regarding jobs, higher costs and supply. However, she said she is is happy to hear the number of expected employees has not changed because of the construction pause.

CC Polymers said the plant is made of multiple operating lines. A phased completion of the lines is one option they will consider. If they chose that approach, they said major changes are not expected.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!