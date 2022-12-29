Corpus Christi residents are encouraged to be mindful of veterans when using fireworks

The sound of fireworks or even the smell itself could lead to anxiety or even panic attacks for some veterans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents ring in the new year with family and friends this weekend, it is important to be mindful of local veterans.

If residents plan on popping fireworks, they are reminded that the sound of the explosions can be triggering for some veterans.

The sound of fireworks or even the smell itself could lead to anxiety or even panic attacks for some veterans. If residents know any veterans, they are encouraged to have a plan in place for a safe and controlled space.

"If that happens, its important to try and control that anxiety attack. Try to think of something, a family member, something that was great for you, something that'll completely take that mind from the anxiety. Calm yourself."

If residents don't have anybody to call, they are encouraged to reach out to the Nueces County Service Veterans Office. Their number is 361-888-08720.

