Corpus Christi restaurant removes Russian vodka from spirit selection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in several states, including Texas, are calling on stores to pull Russian branded products from their shelves to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
One local restaurant is doing just that.
Pier 99 posted to Facebook that they will no longer serve Russian vodka at their restaurant.
"In an effort to show solidarity for the people of Ukraine, Pier 99 Restaurant has chosen to remove all Russian vodka’s (sic) from our spirit selection," the post said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the People of Ukraine and we pray for a quick resolution and an end to the assault on their country."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he has asked the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.
“Texas stands with Ukraine,” the governor said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
