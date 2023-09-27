Del Mar College helps fill growing need for more electrical linemen

3NEWS shadowed a class of Del Mar students who are learning to be linemen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Electrical linemen are among first responders in an emergency, and power companies said they're always in demand.

3NEWS shadowed a class of Del Mar students who are learning to be linemen. Joshua Stewart said he is eager to put the skills he has learned in the classroom to the test.

"Everything I do is for family. So even if I have to take the next step to join the linemen, which I always wanted to peruse electricity so it's just to better my family and better me as a person," he said.

A large majority of the class agreed that being a better provider was a big motivation. The outdoor portion of the Del Mar electrical linemen class is held at the NEC training yard in Robstown. The company employs about 25 linemen, and Del Mar instructor Robert Bryson said graduates can expect to find jobs right away.

"Right now it's not unheard of for an employee to go to work their first year make a hundred thousand," he said.

Bryson has been in the industry 52 years and has retired three times before being called back to work because of a shortage of linemen and trade school instructors.

NEC spokesperson Joanna Prado said there are many jobs available for residents to apply for.

"There are hundreds of vacancies across the state. If you want the work you will definitely find it," she said.

Prado said they have a few vacancies now but expect many more to soon because of pending retirements.

Bryson said this career is a pretty sure bet because of the amount of workers set to leave the field.

"We know in the industry there's 35 to 45 thousand employees short," he said.

