Del Mar College looking at offering a 4 year degree for those looking to go into industrial workforce management roles

Del Mar under law can only allow five bachelor degree programs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is looking to add another four-year bachelor's degree program to its curriculum to help students enter industrial workforce management roles.

DMC President Mark Escamilla said that there are around 20,000 students enrolled in programs at the college right now and that despite trying to add another four-year program, the two-year college is not attempting to change its status.

"We are not trying to be a university. That is not the attempt," he said.



Del Mar has a four-year bachelor's degree in nursing, and its college board is looking to possibly add another four-year degree program for a bachelor’s of applied science. It would be a degree focused on organizational leadership and management, designed for students in industrial workforce programs who want to pursue management positions.

"Some of the prime examples are from any of our associate degrees in applied science. We are talking about the process technology, in other words refinery operators. We are talking about those with associate degrees in instrumentation. We’re talking about associate degrees in welding and non-destructive technology we are talking about HVAC," he said.

College board members listened to the presentation and could decide sometime in the future to add the four-year degree plan. President Escamilla said it’s something industry leaders in the area have requested.

"The B.A.S. degree that is being proposed is specifically tailored for the students with minimal loss transfer, and those sorts of things and all the while at a community college price," he said.



Escamilla said that community colleges across the state can offer up to five four-year bachelor’s degree programs, and he believes this is one that will address local industry concerns and help workers in the area secure those higher paying management jobs.

