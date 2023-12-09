Finishing touches being made to I.B. Magee Beach Park following damage from Hurricane Harvey

Nueces County Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said that the team is working diligently to reopen the building soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — I.B. Magee Beach Park in Port Aransas is expected to undergo significant improvements in the near future.

This comes after Hurricane Harvey devastated many parts of the park six years ago.

Nueces County Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said that the team is working diligently to reopen the building soon. Chesney said another ongoing project taking place is Horace Caldwell Pier.

"We are going to be spending some money out there to renovate the concession area to provide some additional concession space for a vendor come in and take over that," he said.

According to Chesney, the reopening of the I.B. Magee Beach building has been a long awaited event.

"It turned out to be way more damaged than we thought and its taken a lot longer than it should have taken," he said.

3NEWS spoke with residents at the RV park who witnessed the devastation Harvey brought but have since seen the remarkable progress.

"We saw the progress of everything being rebuilt and we are happy because its much better than ever," said Coastal Bend couple Debra and Willis Hall.

The happy couple said they've been RV-ing full-time for six years and have visited 37 different states.

"This is the only place we go now. We have state park around and we like them but this is the go to place," they said.

Chesney said they have invested approximately $5 million in the I.B. Magee Project and $800,000 in the Horace Caldwell Pier, with an expected $27 million to be allocated to the Bob Hall Pier.

"We are spending millions of millions of tax payer dollars and giving it right back to Port A and The Island," he said.

A reopening date has not yet been selected.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!