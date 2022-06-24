Diocese of Corpus Christi celebrates Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

"I want to express my profound gratitude to everyone in the Diocese of Corpus Christi who has prayed and worked to protect the life of every baby in the womb."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in overturning Roe v. Wade, which gave women the access to safe and regulated abortions for more than 50 years.

Bishop Michael Mulvey with the Diocese of Corpus Christi said the Supreme Court ruling is "welcomed and celebrated by all who defend the sanctity of life from the moment of conception till natural death."

He continued, "I want to express my profound gratitude to everyone in the diocese of Corpus Christi who has prayed and worked to protect the life of every baby in the womb of its mother."

The ruling has come with mixed reactions from the community, with the Diocese saying that they will provide "healing and renewal" for those impacted by the decision.

"We do understand that abortion is considered by women and couples who feel they have nowhere to turn," said a press release from the Diocese. "If you, or someone you know, is facing an unexpected or difficult pregnancy, our Office of Family Life is willing to assist you."

While the nation is still grappling with the impact of Roe v. Wade's overturning, the Diocese said that their prayers are with the community of Corpus Christi and the nation as a whole.

"Further, we pray for peace and mercy in our country and our community that today's decision from the Supreme Court does not become the cause or source of greater division," said the Diocese. "May all of us stand together in favor of life to create a new culture of life, love, and unity."

