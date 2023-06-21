Dogs suspected of killing man in Rockport now in animal care custody

There were three adult dogs and two puppies involved, Judge Ray Garza told 3NEWS.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The dogs that are suspected of mauling a man to death in Rockport have all been found, Judge Ray Garza told 3NEWS.

There were three adult dogs and two puppies involved, Garza said. They are all in the custody of animal care.

It was early Tuesday morning when 40-year-old Lewis Flores was attacked by the pack of dogs while walking down the 1000 block of San Antonio St., Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills said. A sheriff's deputy was forced to shoot one of the dogs and the rest ran away.

Adrian Arispe was the man who made the call to police about the dog attack. He called around 5 a.m. Tuesday after hearing Flores screaming for help on nearby Monkey Road, the street behind Arispe's home.

"He's just laying there a face down, naked, all torn up like a shark ate him. He had his shoes, socks, shirt ripped," he said.

Mills told 3NEWS that he believes the dogs do have an owner and that county animal control has had complaints about them before.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the victim on Wednesday.

