Corpus Christi Animal Care Services outline rules, steep consequences following fatal dog attack in Rockport

Corpus Christi ACS Project Manager Joel Skidmore said that it all boils down to owner responsibility.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In light of the recent dog attack in Rockport that left one man brutally mauled to death, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services shed light on the next steps following a dog attack.

The steps taken after someone is attacked by a dog are crucial for both the community and the dog involved.

Whether the dog belongs to someone or is a stray, the process is relatively similar.

"If they're strays and a person is injured or it's a public safety concern, we're going to make sure to evaluate that dog," said Corpus Christi ACS Project Manager Joel Skidmore. "If it is a public safety concern and there's no good live release options for that animal, it could potentially be euthanized because we don't want to put a dangerous animal back out into the public."

Skidmore said that if a dog causes a fatal attack, the owner can face severe charges.

"If your dog causes a death of another person, it's absolutely an arrestable offense. It's a It's a third-degree felony," he said.

Skidmore said that state law determines whether a dog that has attacked someone is considered unsafe, and it's the city's responsibility to enforce that law.

"One, if a dog gets out, while at-large, causes an injury to another person. The second definition is a dog, while at-large causes a person to believe the dog will attack. It makes acts that causes the person to fear an imminent attack from that dog," he said.

Ultimately, Skidmore said that it all boils down to owner responsibility.

"Some people are irresponsible owners and they're allowing their dogs to roam and just be aware that a dogs behavior is not indicative of the dog that you have at home. My dog is great with me, but I don't know if my neighbors dog around the street is great with me, so again, just be aware," he said.

Residents who wish to report a dog in their neighborhood are encouraged to contact animal care services.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!