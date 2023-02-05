DPS investigate major 18-wheeler crash off Hwy 285 between Riviera, Falfurrias

The driver of the border patrol unit was taken to CHISTUS Spohn Shoreline. The second border patrol agent was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in Kingsville.

DPS is currently investigating an 18-wheeler crash that sent two border patrol agents to the hospital Tuesday evening.

The crash happened Tuesday just after 3 p.m. along U.S. Hwy 285 between Riviera and Falfurrias.

DPS Sgt Guadalupe Casarez told 3NEWS that both the 18-wheeler and the U.S. Border Patrol unit were going in the same direction eastbound on U.S. Hwy 285, before they crashed.

The reason for the crash in currently unknown.

The driver of the border patrol unit was taken to CHISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital. The second border patrol agent was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in Kingsville.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is said to be ok. The stretch of road where the accident happened is still closed.