Let experts inspect your child's safety seat for free

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is National Child Passenger Safety Week. To be sure your loved one is safe in the car, Driscoll Health System is offering free child safety seat inspections on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will teach parents how to properly install a child’s car seat. The event is open to the community at no cost.

The event will be held at Driscoll Children’s Health Business Center, 4525 Ayers St., 9-11 a.m., as a partnership between Driscoll Health Plan, the Driscoll Injury Prevention Program and the Texas Department of Transportation. Child must be present. Masks will be provided and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, contact Karen Beard, Injury Prevention Training Coordinator, at 361-779-5817.

Technicians will be available to instruct adults how to choose the best car seat for a child’s age and size, how to correctly install the seat in their vehicle and how to use that seat correctly every time. They also will discuss the importance of registering car seats in case of a recall and will be checking expiration dates.

Texas law requires all children younger than 8 years old, unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches, to be properly restrained in a child safety seat.

Four out of five car seats are incorrectly installed. It is recommended that children remain rear-facing until reaching the maximum height and weight limit of the child safety seat.

