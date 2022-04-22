Early morning car crash leads to drivers arrest, passenger with life threatening injuries

According to law officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department, the 22-year-old driver was arrested for intoxication assault.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers responded to an early morning vehicle crash that left a passenger with life threating injuries.

At approximately 2:31 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of HWY 358 EB in reference to a single vehicle accident that struck a concrete pillar.

According to law officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department, the 22-year-old driver was arrested for intoxication assault.

The cause of the accident stemmed from the driver failing to stay in one lane of travel while merging onto SH 358. The vehicle proceeded to go over a curb until in hit a concrete pillar.

The passenger, a 25-year-old male, was last reported to have life threatening injuries.

