El Obrero reopens Saturday with support of community

El Obrero has been part of the fabric of Beeville's West Side for decades, helping poor migrant farm workers feed their families when times were lean.
The Beeville grocery store reopened Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A beloved corner store in Beeville celebrated its grand re-opening on Saturday after community members came together to repair the 100-year-old grocery store this past Labor Day

El Obrero has been a part of the town's west side for decades. On Saturday, the celebration was in full effect with music, food, door prizes and more.

After a soft reopening earlier this week, the store is officially back up-and-running seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 6p.m. 

El Obrero's Sylvia Garza spoke with 3NEWS about how it feels to see the store reopen, saying, "It feels great. It feels real great... Bring me joy... I'm grateful to the community that has come together to help us out to remodel the store and everything."

