Falfurrias councilmember charged with DWI

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Falfurrias council person has been charged with a DWI according to officials with DPS.

Councilperson Aaron Trevino was arrested during the overnight hours on Saturday in Brooks County at West Bennett Street and County Road 101.

DPS said that they were called by a patrol officer to run the sobriety test and based off their results -- Trevino was arrested and charged with a DWI and for having an open container.

