x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Falfurrias councilmember charged with DWI

Councilperson Aaron Trevino was arrested during the overnight hours on Saturday in Brooks County at West Bennett Street and County Road 101.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Falfurrias council person has been charged with a DWI according to officials with DPS. 

Councilperson Aaron Trevino was arrested during the overnight hours on Saturday in Brooks County at West Bennett Street and County Road 101. 

DPS said that they were called by a patrol officer to run the sobriety test and based off their results -- Trevino was arrested and charged with a DWI and for having an open container.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out