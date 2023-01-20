Family, friends will gather Saturday to honor the life of motorcyclist killed last Friday

27-year-old Austin Gonzalez was killed in a deadly crash on Ocean Drive when a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was last Friday when a deadly crash claimed the life of a motorcycle driver on Ocean Drive -- now, that man's family is coming together to remember him.

Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old Austin Gonzalez was not at fault in the crash that claimed his life.

It would be understandable if Austin's family and friends didn't want anything to do with motorcycles after the crash. However, they'll be back on their bikes Saturday for 'Austin's Final Ride'.

"The outpouring that's been shown to my son is a reflection of who he was," said Austin's father, Joe Gonzalez.

Joe told 3NEWS that motorcycles weren't the issue, and that his son's death was "just a terrible accident."

Austin's friends Raymond Guerrero and Roland Tello said they have known him since they were in grade school.

"He treated everyone with respect, he was a really good guy. Fun to be around. He was just a good guy all around," Guerrero said.

Tello told 3NEWS that Austin has managed to touch people he didn't even know.

"Community is coming out of the woodworks right now, with people we don't even know," Tello said. "And it's even great because he brought everybody together, and he's still bringing people together."

Saturday his family is promoting safety as they celebrate his life.

"We're having a ride, doing what he loved to do, and that was riding his bike. That's not going to change for us, we're a family of riders. My family, my wife's family, we've all been riders," Joe said.

The ride will begin at Talbert's Tavern at 10 a.m. on Grand Morgan and Leopard Street.

"It will end at the church service. Following that we will be going to our home where Austin will be resting. And we're going to be celebrating his life there," Joe said.

To learn more about 'Austin's Final Ride' route, click here.

