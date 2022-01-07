Firework danger increased with drought conditions across South Texas

The National Fire Protection Association said about 19,000 fires are started each year with fireworks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are several things you can do this Fourth of July weekend. Spend time with family, have a cookout, head to the beach... but a reminder from the Corpus Christi Fire Department: you cannot discharge fireworks within the city limits, including at the beach.

If caught with fireworks, residents can face a fine up to $2,000 per opened package. To report the illegal discharge of fireworks, contact 361-886-2600. Do not call 911 for fireworks complaints.

Nueces County has also prohibited aerial fireworks in the county due to drought conditions.

Last year, two minutes after a Padre Island firework show began, a fire started on a spoil island and burned for hours.

The National Fire Protection Association said about 19,000 fires are started each year with fireworks. Fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires, and 17,100 outside and other fires. These fires caused five deaths, 46 civilian injuries, and $105 million in direct property damage.

CCFD offers these firework safety tips for those who will be legally handling fireworks this holiday weekend:

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Never allow young children to handle fireworks.

Older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision.

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Only use fireworks away from people, houses, and flammable material.

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

Never ignite devices in a container.

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Soak unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding them.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to extinguish fireworks fully.

A new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows an upward trend in fireworks-related injuries. Between 2006 and 2021, injuries with fireworks climbed 25% in the U.S., according to CPSC estimates.

Last year, at least nine people died, and an estimated 11,500 were injured in incidents involving fireworks.

“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. In addition, he said, “CPSC’s Office of Compliance and Field Operations continues to work closely with other federal agencies to prevent the sale of illegal consumer fireworks.”

CPSC’s report shows:

Of the nine U.S. deaths, six were associated with firework misuse, one death was associated with a mortar launch malfunction, and two incidents were associated with unknown circumstances.

There were an estimated 11,500 emergency room-treated injuries involving fireworks in 2021—down from the spike (15,600) experienced in 2020, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many public displays were cancelled.

An estimated 8,500 fireworks-related injuries (or 74 percent of the total estimated fireworks-related injuries in 2021) occurred during the 1-month special study period between June 18 and July 18 last year.

Young adults 20 to 24 years of age had the highest estimated rate of emergency department-treated, fireworks-related injuries in 2021.

In 2021, there were an estimated 1,500 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 1,100 involving sparklers.

In 2021, the parts of the body most often injured by fireworks were hands and fingers (an estimated 31 percent of injuries) along with head, face, and ears (an estimated 21 percent).

About 32 percent of the emergency department-treated fireworks-related injuries in 2021 were for burns.

In 2021, approximately 31 percent of selected and tested fireworks products were found to contain noncompliant components, including fuse violations, the presence of prohibited chemicals and pyrotechnic materials overload.

