First responders contain oil industrial fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple departments tackled a fire neat the Chapman Ranch off of FM-70 and County Road 63A.
The fire happened at an abandoned oil industrial area--large amounts of black smoke were seen in the area.
Crews were able to contain the fire within the affected zone.
