Flour Bluff NJRTOC takes home first place in national competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One south Texas school district is making a name for itself when it comes to Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJRTOC).
Flour Bluff's program traveled last week to Colorado to show off their skills during a national competition.
The Sea Hornets have been waiting three years to showcase what the program has taught them. The wait was long overdue as COVID-19 previously shut down the national competition.
Flour Bluff NJROTC instructor William Tirado, said that the competition proved to be an invaluable learning experience.
"It was a great experience competing against college level ROTC and at the same time high school level," Tirado said. "And we took first place over all, for the Sea Hawks and the Sea Devils."
