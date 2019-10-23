CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A free car safety class was held Tuesday at Christian Brothers Automotive off South Staples Street.

Christian Brothers Automotive partnered up with Girl Scout Troop 4016 to educate teen drivers on items such as how to change a tire, checking windshield wiper fluid, and even check under the car.

According to organizers, the free car safety class was another way to get the teens ready for the real world.

"Well, especially young women. Being at our age, most of us don't know how to change a tire or cool things like that. I find it important that we learn in case we are ever in a scenario where we need to change a tire," Girl Scout Raquel Gonzales said.

Tuesday's event was free in observance of 2019 National Teen Drivers Safety Week.

