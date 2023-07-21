'Good Luck Flag' to be reunited with fallen soldier's family after nearly 3 decades aboard USS Lexington

The flag, known as Yosegaki Hinomaru or a good luck flag, was discovered to belong to Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, a Japanese soldier who fought in World War II.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a flag was donated to the USS Lexington back in 1994, its roots remained unknown until recently.

The flag, known as Yosegaki Hinomaru or a good luck flag, was discovered to belong to Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, a Japanese soldier who fought in World War II. It is being reunited with its family after being on display aboard the USS Lexington since its donation.

Mutsuda was killed in combat during WWII and the flag represents what legacy is left of him. Through a repatriation ceremony, the flag will go through representatives of the OBON Society to be reunited with Mutsuda's family.

The initial ceremony was held on July 20 at the USS Lexington Museum and a ceremonial reuniting with the surviving family of Mutsuda will take place once the flag reaches Japan.

The writings and signatures on the flag are messages of good luck from family and friends that were written before the soldiers left for the war.

According to the USS Lexington's website, the return of the flag is seen as the return of their family member’s remains.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!