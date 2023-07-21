City of Sinton to receive $1.7M in street repairs

Sinton City Manager John Hobson says eight streets will be getting a makeover. Which he says is a large task for the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are major plans underway for street reconstruction in Sinton. The city has $1.7 million available to make its streets not only look better but, more importantly, safer.

Engineers will be reconstructing both above and below the city's streets to repair potholes and damage left behind from water leaks.

Sinton City Manager John Hobson is eager to hit the ground running with these street repairs.

"It's just time for these streets to get some repairs done," he said. "You can just see the depth on this hole and it just causes traffic to swerve to go around it."

Hobson says eight streets will be getting a makeover, which he says is a large task for the city.

"It doesn't sound like a lot, but it's a full length of streets so it's quite a bit," he said.

The project will prioritize the city's busiest streets, its thoroughfares.

"And West 5th Street being an east west street across town, goes from one side of town to the other."

Hobson projects it will be two months before construction begins patching up the past, and paving the way toward the future.

"We just want to stress to the residents of Sinton that we're trying to get the biggest bang for the buck," he said. "We want to be responsible with the money you give us, and redoing West 5th Street we feel is the responsible thing to do."

The remaining streets that are on the list to be repaired are West Market Street, North Archer Avenue, North Odem Avenue, West George Street, West 4th Street, part of East Main Street and Luque Avenue.

