Hasette decides against re-election after 26 years, Canales won't seek Herrero's seat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Judge Nanette Hasette is saying goodbye to the 28th District Court.
After 26 years, she will not be running for re-election.
In a letter to Nueces County commissioners, members of the Corpus Christi Bar Association and law enforcement -- she said she will not seek another term.
Hasette was first elected to the 28th District Court in 1997.
Former Nueces County judge Barbara Canales also announced she will not be running for the Dist. 34 Texas State Representative’s seat currently occupied by Abel Herrero.
Herrero decided not to seek re-election for the house position.
Following that big announcement, several local leaders had expressed interest, including Canales.
Since then, Corpus Christi Dist. 3 council member Roland Barrera and former state representative Solomon Ortiz Jr. have announced their candidacies for the job.
