Have you seen this man? U.S Marshal's say he is wanted for questioning in a murder that happened in November

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U. S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to locate Jose Erebia, who is wanted for questioning in a murder that happened on November 14, 2020.

Jose “Louie” Erebia is described as standing 5 foot 10 inches, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

U. S. Marshal’s say Erebia is a documented gang member.

If you have any information on Erebia’s whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers.

