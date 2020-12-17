Have you seen this man? U.S Marshal's say he is wanted for questioning in a murder that happened in November

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U. S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to locate Jose Erebia, who is wanted for questioning in a murder that happened on November 14, 2020.
Jose “Louie” Erebia is described as standing 5 foot 10 inches, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
U. S. Marshal’s say Erebia is a documented gang member.
If you have any information on Erebia’s whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers.
