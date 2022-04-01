Health leaders provide insight on current COVID-19 concerns

Leaders continue to try and meet the demand of testing, with local health officials working on additional measures that would include another mass testing location.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leaders continue to try and meet the demand of testing, with health officials working on additional measures that would include another mass testing location.

The Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown was once a mass vaccination clinic, but now according to County Judge Barbara Canales, the location will be used once again, this time as a testing site on Thursday.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez also spoke to 3News regarding the recent long lines forming around Nueces County for COVID-19 testing. She said every other person who is tested is coming back positive with the virus.

"Were seeing an almost 50 percent positivity rate," Rodriguez said.

While many residents rushed to get tested, the need to protect yourself has never become more apparent with the recent surge.

"We saw almost 1000 people in our drive through yesterday," Rodriguez said. "We knew like we have been talking about the surge was here and people needed to protect themselves."

Health leaders have been warning about the results of a post holiday surge for some time, and while the Omicron variant has not been confirmed in the Coastal Bend, residents are still encouraged to exercise caution.

"We were talking with the state today and for the state of Texas, we know that over 95 percent of all the cases are currently Omicron," Rodriguez said. "We know it's here."

As children gear up to return to school, Rodriguez urges residents to practice existing COVID-19 protocols, and be vigilant in protecting themselves against the virus. Dr. Kim Onufrak adds that many schools are noticing the threat the surge holds to children.

"There are some schools that are pushing their opening date back. If they are in school right now," Onufrak said. "I would just stress to wear that mask at school."

Meanwhile, parents who are trying to get their child's booster shot are having to wait a little longer even after the FDA officially gave emergency use authorization for teens between 12 and 15.

"Ever since the FDA put it out there and it's been on the news people assume that they can get it, I don't think people realize there is a process in place, we still have to wait for CDC guidance," Onufrak said.

But that approval could come as soon as this week, and there will soon be more options to get tested for COVID-19 all to meet the demand.

The Nueces County judge said they will be adding an additional day Saturday from 9-6 p.m. at the old Memorial Hospital for COVID-19 testing.

