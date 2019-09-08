BANQUETE, Texas — Nueces County's Precinct 5 Constables posted some images on Facebook Friday that serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by the high heat and dry conditions in many South Texas counties.

The constables along with the Annaville Fire Department responded to a fire on County Road 46 just west of Farm to Market 666 in Banquete, Texas, where they said the high temperatures caused a tractor to catch fire. They used the incident as a chance to warn people to use caution, especially those who work outside.

The post said that hot pieces of glass or metal can come into contact with dry grass -- or in the case of the tractor fire, dry corn husks -- and spark fires. The constables also warned people who work outside to drink plenty of water and be alert to the possibility of fires.

Just this week, multiple counties including Nueces, Jim Wells and San Patricio, put burn bans into affect due to the dry conditions and potential for dangerous fires. A red flag was raised in front of the San Patricio County Courthouse to warn residents of fires just like the one Friday in Banquete.

"Burning trash. Throwing cigarettes out the window. Hot work that is being done. Ranchers fixing fences. There is a myriad of things," San Patricio County Fire Marshal Steven Loving said during an interview with 3News Thursday. "Even the chains on your trailer can throw a spark and cause a fire."

A burn ban means no outdoor burning is allowed. It covers everything from trash to trees and grass clippings. Drivers should also avoid parking in tall grass. Officials said residents should never leave a barbecue pit unattended and make sure if you are pulling a trailer that there are no chains dragging on the ground.

