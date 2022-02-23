Houston man killed in crash in Live Oak County

Investigators with the DPS said alcohol is likely a factor in the crash.

THREE RIVERS, Texas — A Houston man was killed in a traffic accident in Live Oak County on Monday, Feb. 21, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The accident happened about three miles southwest of Three Rivers just after 11 p.m. Monday on IH 37.

DPS investigators said the driver of an SUV that was traveling north on 37 and hit the trailer of a semi which was going in the same direction.

The impact caused the driver of the SUV to veer off the road into a field, DPS investigators said.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Nayan Bkakta, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS troopers said they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

