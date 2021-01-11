How latest construction projects could impact business in the Coastal Bend

3News spoke to local business owners who said they're looking forward to the improvements.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Island residents will be bracing for even more change when it comes to construction and traffic.

The nine billion dollar rehabilitation project to the JFK Causeway along with the new Water Exchange Bridge are some of the construction projects that are about to go underway.

In regards to the causeway, one lane in each direction will shutdown from December all the way until May. 3News spoke to local business owners who said they're looking forward to the improvements. However the projects are already having a big impact on how customers commute to them.

According to Padre Pizzeria waiter Brock Leeton the commute might impact those closest to the them.

"I'm a little worried about the local population," Leeton said. "Specifically those from the bluff and from in town."

However, there was also a positive side to the situation. General Manager of Surfside Sandwich Shop, Kyle Kasher said he was excited to have a way for customers to easily commute to the shop.

"We're excited, so excited just to pull in all sorts of new people and have it easier to get over here," Kasher said.

Around 30 thousand vehicles go over the causeway each day. The project is expected to take 19 months to complete.

As for the water exchange bridge, the northbound side is scheduled to be completed by January. From there, the traffic will then switch with construction continuing on the south side. The water exchange project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

