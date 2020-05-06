CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've seen it throughout the country. Ordinary citizens have been coming together to take a stand against what they perceive as injustice.

Everywhere, people are gathering in solidarity, whether it be marching in protests or starting conversations with local officials. There are many ways to share your voice and advocate for what you believe. We spoke with a few individuals who shared their advice and thoughts to help those who are speaking out and finding their voices.

Lawyer and Professor Jose Angel Gutierrez said he is seeing history repeat itself. Gutierrez has been part of multiple protests, marches and school walkouts for social justice.

"It brings back bad memories," Guiterrez said. "What it makes me feel like is, we haven't finished the job. This keeps repeating itself."

Author of 'From Thought to Action: Developing a Social Justice Orientation' Dr. Amy Aldridge Sanford said her book helps people who are new to social justice activism and are finding their way through their social justice journey.

Dr. Sanford said there are three steps when it comes to starting your social justice journey:

Self Evaluate

Educate Yourself

Take Action

"Get to know, what we refer to as, 'The Other' people who are different from you," Dr. Sandford said. "What too many of us do is we go to people who are different from us and tell them to educate us. That's not what we should do. It's not their job to educate us."

Dr. Sanford advises to read books, articles, watch documentaries and build new authentic relationships with people who are different from you.

One person who has been taking action is Reverend and Adjunct Professor Tracey Anderson Tellado. She said everyone can make a change by doing a small part in their circle of influence and encourages others to do the same.

"It is imperative that we keep speaking up," Tellado said. "We keep speaking out and we keep working within our circles of influences."

