Hundreds gather for Adopt- A-Beach clean up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Adopt-A-Beach cleanup took place in the Coastal Bend as hundreds showed up in efforts to help pick up trash.

Coordinators said the beach has been looking a lot better throughout the years.

Coordinators of Adopt-A-beach, Jim Needham and John Vaughn said, "Nothing like what we used to see now when I go look, I'm trying to find crash rather than look for peoples trash I need to clean. Beach stays pretty clean these days."

"I think the education process through adopt a beach has kept our beaches clean because people are picking up their own trash and disposing of it Education is a big factor." They explained.

You too can make a difference on your Texas coastline by always picking up after yourself.

The next big clean up event is expected to be in September.

