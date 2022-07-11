'It hasn't hit yet': Riviera ISD student is now a published illustrator after helping with new children's book

Piper Colston is the illustrator behind John Brubaker's children's book: Roody Kangaroo Moves Forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

One student from Riviera Independent School District got the opportunity to illustrate a children's book.

John Brubaker is the author of Roody Kangaroo Moves Forward. However, Riviera ISD student Piper Colston is the artist that brought the book to life.

"It hasn't hit yet. I mean, I don't know how old I have to be until it will," Colston said.

Brubaker said that despite the book's colorful imagery, its content holds a much more serious meaning.

"It's about the power of mindset and the fact that we cant do anything about the past, we can only improve the future," Brubaker said.

Throughout the process, Colston's teacher Rhonda Yaklin said that seeing how far her student has come was its own reward.

"Just to see her succeed and do all that she did. Because I got to watch her as she went through some of the process, and it was a struggle, but she did it," Yaklin said.

Brubaker will be speaking at several other Coastal Bend schools throughout the week.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.