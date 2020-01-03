ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The United States Coast Guard Sector/ Air Station Corpus Christi is currently investigating a found kayak in the vicinity of the Redfish Bay Causeway adjacent to Highway 361.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information on the found kayak to please contact the Corpus Christi Command Center at 361-939-0450.



No other further details are available at this time regarding the found kayak. This is an active investigation and 3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

